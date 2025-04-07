Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 91 crores at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur district.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised India's remarkable economic transformation, highlighting its historical leadership and rapid progress over the last decade.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Sacked Teachers After SC Verdict, Assures Full Support to Eligible Candidates, Says 'Will Do Everything To Restore Your Dignity' (Watch Video).

He pointed out that India, known as the "Vishwa Guru," is now the fifth-largest economy globally and is on track to become the third-largest within two years.

CM Adityanath praised India's economic growth, reflecting on the nation's historical role as a leader in education and technology.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Severely Injured After Husband Attacks Her Repeatedly With Stone, Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera.

"Earlier, India used to lead and provide guidance in education and technology. We were called the 'Vishwa Guru,' he stated.

"Historically, India's contribution to the world's GDP was significant, with its share exceeding 30 per cent before 1600 AD. By the 12th century, India had over half of the global GDP share, particularly in key sectors such as trade and innovation. However, the country faced a major setback during British colonial rule when India's resources were exploited, and its economy was severely damaged," said the CM.

"During their reign, Britishers looted India's resources and treated it as a hub of raw materials. They destroyed its economy," CM Yogi stated, noting the long-lasting effects of colonialism on India's prosperity.

"Despite these challenges, India has shown incredible resilience and growth. In the past decade, the country has progressed rapidly, emerging as the 11th largest economy globally. Today, it ranks as the fifth-largest economy and is expected to become the third-largest within two years. In the last 10 years, India has made unprecedented progress. You get to witness something new in almost every sector," Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that India is now reclaiming its place on the global stage, forging a new identity across various sectors and proving its potential as a rising economic powerhouse.

During his Gorakhpur visit, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also interacted with children visiting Gorakhnath Temple and fed peacocks on the temple premises.

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath conducted 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Mandir premises in Gorakhpur, where he heard grievances from people across various districts of the state.

Taking on X, Yogi Adityanath Office wrote on X, "Committed to the prosperity and well-being of every individual, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj today listened to the problems of people from various districts during the 'Janata Darshan' program at the GorakhnathMndr premises."

"Maharaj Ji has instructed the concerned officials to prioritize and swiftly resolve public issues," the post added on X.

According to the Gorakhnath Temple Administration, Yogi Adityanath interacted with children who were visiting the temple and also fed peacocks on the premises.

On Sunday, CM Adityanath inaugurated a grain-based distillery plant worth Rs 1,200 crore under the super mega project at the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Adityanath said this is not just a Distillery but an ethanol plant. In the first phase, it will produce 350,000 litres of ethanol daily, with plans to increase production to 500,000 litres later on.

The Chief Minister said that ethanol production has increased from 42 lakh liters to 177 crore liters since Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the production of ethanol from surplus sugarcane.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation under the BJP's leadership in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), noting that it has attracted over Rs 15,000 crore in investments, reversing a previous lack of interest in industrial setup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)