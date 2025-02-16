Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the famous Neem Karoli Maharaj Ashram, also known as Kainchi Dham, in Nainital district on Sunday and offered prayers for the welfare of the people of UP.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Pathak emphasised the significance of the visit, highlighting that he had prayed to the revered figure for the well-being and prosperity of the people in his state.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We prayed to Baba for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh. All the arrangements have been made here. People who believe in Sanatan Dharma across the country and the world are coming in lare numbers for Kumbh, and our government has made all the arrangements."

Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, visited Kainchi Dham on May 30, 2024.

Dhankhar described the visit as spiritually rejuvenating and praised India's rich cultural heritage, calling it unmatched globally.

"This is Devbhoomi. India is the land of great men... India's culture is incomparable in the world. No other country has a cultural heritage of 5,000 years. India considers the whole world as its family... At such places, you get to find the soul...," Dhankhar said after paying a visit to the ashram.

"A new spiritual energy has flown into me after coming to this sacred place. I feel a mix of piousness, sublimity and spirituality inside me. My sense of dedication to the nation has also deepened," he added.

The ashram is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is known for its spiritual energy and peaceful ambience. Thousands visit the shrine annually, and the number of pilgrims has increased rapidly in recent times. Following this, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials to maintain adequate parking arrangements along with basic facilities in Kainchi Dham.

The serene surroundings and spiritual aura make it a popular destination for meditation and devotion. (ANI)

