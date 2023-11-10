Prayagraj, November 10: Thousands of people took a dip at the confluence of the holy Ganga and Yamuna praying for good health and fortune on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Dhanvantari Jayantim, which is being observed on Friday, marks the first day of Diwali in most parts of the country. It is believed that the grace of Lord Dhanvantari cures mankind of afflictions.

"Dhanteras is being celebrated today. Many people took a dip at the Sangam (confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna) early this morning, on the occasion of Dhanteras anticipating, praying for prosperity and wealth," a devotee said. Dhanteras 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to People on Dhanvantari Jayanti.

Dhanteras is dedicated to the worship of Dhanvantari and marks the beginning of the Festival of Lights. The day is also dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of Wealth Lakshmi and Kuber, the god of wealth. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases. Dhanteras 2023 Food To Attract Good Luck: From Laddu to Desi Ghee, Add These Food Items To Make Dhantrayodashi More Auspicious.

Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more see significant sales on this day. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious on Dhanteras.

