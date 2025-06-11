Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged sacred sites across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima, to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Marking a spiritually significant day in the Hindu calendar, the faithful arrived before sunrise to perform rituals, offer prayers, and donate to the needy.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Rohini Sharma from Fatehpur, said people believe bathing on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima will bring prosperity and wash away sins.

"We come here every year on Jyeshtha Purnima. It is said that bathing on this day grants blessings for the entire month and promotes family happiness and wealth," she added.

Another devotee said, "This day is considered especially auspicious as it falls under the Jyeshtha Nakshatra, a spiritually powerful constellation in Hindu tradition".

"Jyeshtha Purnima becomes even more significant because it aligns with the Jyeshtha constellation. Bathing in the Ganga today purifies the soul and grants spiritual upliftment," said Kripashankar Tiwari, a retired sub-inspector.

Devotees performed daan (charity) by distributing food and clothes to Brahmins and the underprivileged, lighting lamps, and engaging in devotional recitations.

"I have taken a dip in the Sangam, offered donations to the Brahmins, and prayed for the well-being of my family," said another devotee.

Speaking to ANI, another devotee said, "According to Hindu belief, performing religious activities on Jyeshtha Purnima ensures spiritual rewards and benefits ancestors and future generations. Many at the ghats echoed the sentiment that the holy bath at Sangam on this day grants visible blessings and divine grace beyond understanding."

On the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Jyeshtha, bathing in the holy Ganga and giving alms are considered to be of special importance. It is believed that bathing, worshipping, and fasting on this day bring blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. This brings happiness and prosperity to the homes, wishes are fulfilled, and sins are destroyed.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, devotees gather in large numbers to seek blessings from Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima. (ANI)

