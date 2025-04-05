Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): In view of the Chaitra Ram Navami festival, DGP Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar has given guidelines regarding law and order and traffic arrangements.

DGP Prashant Kumar has instructed to make proper barricading and parking arrangements in view of the large crowd that will come to Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. He further instructed the police to identify the trouble spots in all the police areas of the city and said that the concerned Area Officer/Magistrate and Police Station in Charge should go to each spot and resolve the problems on time.

He also emphasised the peace meetings with the religious leaders of all the communities under the chairmanship of the senior officials, whereas joint meetings should be held with all Additional DM/Sub-DM/ASP/Area Officers and other district-level officers of related departments.

"Installation of fire fighting equipment and availability of fire fighting vehicles should be ensured. CCTV cameras, videography team and drone cameras should be used as per requirement. Adequate security arrangements should be ensured in view of the movement of crowds at railway stations and bus stations. Arrangements should be made for banking, firing, jog squad, anti-social elements and bomb disposal squad as per the requirement", Prashant Kumar further instructed.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Ram Navami celebrations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and security has been tightened in the city.

According to Ayodhya IG Range Praveen Kumar, a large number of people come to Ayodhya on Ram Navami. He said that the administration has made security, health, and other facility arrangements, and the security in the city will be managed through drones and CCTV cameras.

"On Ram Navami, a large number of people always come to Ayodhya. Security, health, and other facilities have also been made. We will ensure security through drones and CCTV cameras. Traffic management has also been done...", he told ANI on Saturday. (ANI)

