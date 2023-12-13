Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a data centre hub in the country, adding that the state received investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crore including several proposals related to the development of semiconductor manufacturing units and electronics manufacturing during the UPGIS 2023.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), which was also graced by President Draupadi Murmu and Governor Anandiben Patel, the Chief Minister advised the youths to think of building their careers in this thriving sector.

He said: "India is fast emerging as a big economy globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a commitment to make India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2027. In line with this goal, Uttar Pradesh is also progressing towards becoming a $ 1 trillion-dollar economy.

CM Yogi said further, "In the last nine and a half years, India has explored possibilities for its youth energy. The result is that the image of the country has changed in every field."

He stated that achieving the goals of "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Living" has become much easier with technology and digitization.

The essence of religion is not confined to the practice of worshipping deities. Indian saints consider performing one's duties and staying conscious of ethical values also as a religious duty, the CM pointed out.

Emphasizing the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), CM Yogi said that AI technology can also be used to develop digital hospitals, which can be immensely helpful for people residing in rural and remote areas.

The ceremony also featured the conferring of degrees upon 315 students. Degrees were awarded to 65 students of the 2018 batch of the B.Tech Information Technology program. Additionally, a total of 147 students from the 2019 batch of the B.Tech Information Technology and Computer Science programs received their degrees.

Furthermore, degrees were granted to 23 students of the 2020 batch of the Computer Science program, in addition to 27 students of the M.Tech Computer Science 2021 batch, 22 students of the MBA Digital Business 2020 batch, and 20 students of the 2021 batch.

Moreover, degrees were awarded to two students each from the PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for the years 2020 and 2021. Three students from the PG Diploma in Data Science for the sessions 2020 and 2021, and six students from the PG Diploma in Business Studies for the sessions 2020 and 2021 also received their degrees. (ANI)

