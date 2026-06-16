India News | Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks out at Baba Market in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in more than four shops at Baba Market in Govindpuram during the early hours of Tuesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said multiple fire tenders, including high-capacity water tankers and a foam tender, were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the blaze.

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The blaze was brought under control after a sustained effort by the firefighting team. Officials have confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to officials, the fire erupted around midnight, following which firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the market area. Upon reaching the site, firefighters found that all the affected shops were locked and their shutters were closed, making access difficult.

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Kumar said the firefighting operation was delayed as the teams had to break open the shutters before they could enter the premises and begin efforts to douse the flames.

"Today, on June 16, at around midnight, the Ghantaghar PS received information that a fire broke out in four to five shops in Baba Market, located in Govindpuram. Five vehicles, along with large-capacity water tanks and a foam tender, were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, we saw that all the shops had their shutters closed, and efforts were made to extinguish the fire by breaking the shutters. Since all the shops had very strong shutters, it took a considerable amount of time to break them. Our firefighters, after breaking the shutters and entering inside, brought the fire under control. There have been no casualties yet...," Kumar said.

The fire was eventually brought under control. Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. An assessment of the damage caused to the shops and goods stored inside is also underway.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Earlier, on May 30, a massive fire broke out at a private company located in Sector 59 of Noida, triggering a large-scale emergency response by the fire department.

Speaking to ANI at the time, Noida Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar had said that the blaze occurred in a ground-plus-one building where large quantities of chemicals were stored.

"There's a big fire in the company situated in Sector 59. This is a ground-plus-one building, where a lot of chemical storage is stored. Our teams have 25 vehicles present here, and more vehicles are coming. We're trying to extinguish the fire, but we can't get access. We're trying to extinguish it. Ambulances have been called as a precautionary measure," he had said.

Authorities had confirmed that all individuals present inside the facility, including the plant head, manager and owner, were evacuated safely during the incident. (ANI)

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