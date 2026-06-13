India News | Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks out at Chemical Factory in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A fire brokeout at a chemical factory due to a suspected short-circuit in the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) Dhaulana area of Hapur on early Saturday morning, officials said.

Fire tenders reached the spot. Efforts to douse the blaze remained underway.

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Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sandeep Singh confirmed that local administrative and emergency teams rushed to Dehra village to control a suspected short-circuit fire at a chemical factory.

Speaking to ANI, ADM Singh said, "We received information from the police control room that a fire had broken out at a chemical factory in Dehra village. Acting immediately on this information, the SDM, the CEO, the Tehsildar, and the CSO, with their entire teams, rushed to the site and began efforts to tackle the fire. Eight fire tender teams arrived promptly, and operations to bring the fire under control are currently underway. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a short circuit, but a detailed investigation will be conducted."

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Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ajay Sharma told ANI, "The Phulakwa Fire Station received a report of a fire at a chemical factory on CTH Road/Dhaulana Road. Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched from the Phulakwa station and arrived at the scene promptly. Given the intensity of the fire, three additional tenders were summoned from the Hapur Fire Station, and further reinforcements were requested from the Ghaziabad and Noida stations. All units have reached the site."

"The fire has largely been brought under control and will soon be fully extinguished. There are currently no reports of injuries or loss of life. As for the cause, the matter is under investigation, and the reason will be determined later," the CFO said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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