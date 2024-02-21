Meerut, February 21: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said on Wednesday. Officials added that there were no reports of casualties or injuries in the blaze. The area falls under the ambit of Partapur Police Station, Meerut. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Faizabad.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Meerut

#WATCH | Meerut, UP: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in village Kashi under Partarpur police station area. Fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/UrWY1P2zwm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2024

Upon receiving information, more than half a dozen fire-tenders were deployed at the scene and started operations to douse the blaze. The exact cause of the blaze could not be known immediatey, they said. More details are awaited

