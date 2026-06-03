India News | Uttar Pradesh: Four Delhi Accountants Arrested for Alleged Rs 18-crore Fake GST Bill Scam

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Sant Kabir Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday busted a major financial fraud and arrested four accountants from Delhi for allegedly running a fake firm that defrauded the government of approximately Rs 18 crore of lost GST revenue.

According to Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena, the accused set up a fraudulent entity named Yadav Enterprises and generated fake e-way bills to evade taxes.

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"Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said," A case was registered by Arvind Kumar at the Khalilabad police station regarding a fraudulent firm created by unknown individuals that caused a loss of approximately Rs 18 crores in GST to the government. The investigation was handed to Inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh," said SP.

Following a detailed investigation led by Inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh at the Khalilabad police station, all four suspects, identified as Sandeep Kumar, Aman Upadhyay, Saurabh Agarwal, and Ajit Kumar are being produced in court today.

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"During the investigation, four individuals were identified to have been involved, namely Sandeep Kumar, Aman Upadhyay, Saurabh Agarwal, and Ajit Kumar, all accountants from Delhi. They created a fake firm named Yadav Enterprises, generating fake e-way bills to cause the GST loss. The accused will be presented in the court today for judicial custody," SP added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police injured one suspect and arrested another after an encounter in Hapur for robbing a textile merchant.

According to the police, the robbery took place on the Delhi-Moradabad highway, when two people stopped a textile merchant's car and looted more than Rs 16 lakhs at gunpoint.

"During questioning, the merchant stated that he was carrying more than Rs 16 lakhs... He reported that two unidentified individuals, brandishing a pistol and utilising a vehicle, had carried out the robbery," DSP Varun Mishra said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the merchant's driver was the mastermind of the robbery. The driver confessed that he conspired with two accomplices, identified as Nihal and Rizwan alias Munnu, to orchestrate and execute the crime. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)