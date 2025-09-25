Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The locals of Baba Patav village of Majhara Taukli area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district are living in extreme fear and distress, given the attacks on children by wild animals.

A young girl was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday evening after being attacked by a wild animal, presumably a wolf, and she was declared dead. A total of four incidents have been reported in the Bahraich district within the past 15 days of sudden attacks by untamed animals.

Also Read | India Launches Agni-Prime Missile From Rail-Based Mobile Launcher System; Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO, SFC and Armed Forces on Successful Test (Watch Video).

Bahraich District Magistrate (DM) Akshay Tripathi told reporters that more than 20 forest department teams are engaged in resolving the issue, along with 21 teams from the Panchayat and Rural Development Departments.

"This is a village under the Kaiserganj tehsil, and this is the third fatality by an animal attack in this particular village. Currently, over 20 teams from the Forest Department are working with thermal drones and additional drones. We have also deployed 21 teams from the Panchayat and Rural Development Departments for this particular village. We have asked the villagers to keep their children in safe locations," DM Tripathi said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on 4th Day of Shardiya Navratri; 'May Devi Maa Infuse Positivity Into Everyone's Life'.

Vinita, a visibly distressed mother of the deceased girl, could barely narrate the incident. "My child's name was Soni. She was in my lap, and the animal dragged her from there," the wailing mother told ANI.

"She was my granddaughter. The animal grabbed her by her hand. I saw the blood nearby," Tribhuvan told ANI.

The deceased girl was sitting with her mother in the courtyard of her house when a wild animal abducted her. Hearing her screams, people ran after the animal. However, the animal had already injured the child.

Following the incident, DM Tripathi, along with the Forest Department, visited the area. A large number of police and administration officials also reached the spot.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav stated that this is the fourth incident in the Fakharpur block area, where an animal has killed a child. He noted that a wolf has been sighted and its footprints have been found.

"Forest department teams are working in the area. Trap cameras, drone cameras, and nets have been installed to capture the wolf. He stated that the wolf is constantly changing its location, taking advantage of sugarcane and paddy fields, making it difficult to catch it," DFO Yadav said.

"Attacks during the day are an unusual pattern; its behaviour may have changed. An investigation is also necessary. Until now, wolf attacks have occurred at night. Experts and teams have been called in from outside the affected area, and officials are monitoring the situation," he added.

Last year, more than 10 children were killed in alleged wolf attacks in the Mahsi area of Bahraich. This time, the Fakharpur area of Bahraich is terrified by the same. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)