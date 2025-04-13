Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The police have arrested five accused in connection with a gruesome incident of gang rape. The victim was gang raped in broad daylight in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that the victim had come to visit a picnic point, Nadrai Aqueduct, at Hazara Canal with her fiance.

According to the police, more than half a dozen people have been accused of gang rape. The victim was dragged into a room by the accused while her fiance was beaten up outside.

The victim visited her family after her health deteriorated, after which the incident of gang rape was reported to the police helpline. The police have arrested five people in connection with the incident and are on the lookout for others involved in the crime.

"The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. The accused kept threatening the fiance by beating him outside. The accused raped the victim one by one inside the room," the police said.

Further investigation is ongoing into the matter.

Meanwhile, three more accused were arrested in the Varanasi gangrape case on Friday, taking the total number of arrests to 12, police officials said. They were brought to the court and sent to district jail on the order of the court.

ACP Vidush Saxena said, "A total of 12 accused have been arrested and are being sent to judicial custody. The remaining accused are being identified and will be accounted for soon. The victim and the family are being provided aid under the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scheme. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Three more accused have been arrested and sent to jail."

Earlier, on April 9, nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

The lawyer of one of the accused said that a total of 23 people have been accused in the case.

The victim's father narrated the ordeal that his daughter had to undergo. (ANI)

