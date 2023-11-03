Rampur, November 3: The Uttar Pradesh government issued a notice to vacate the Samajwadi Party office and the Azam Khan's School in Rampur. A notice has been pasted on the school's wall to vacate the premises as soon as possible. According to officials, students studying in the school will be shifted to another place. "The old Murtaza School has a building of 41181 square feet on Topkhana Road in Rampur. The ownership of this 41,181-square-foot land will be transferred back to the Secondary Education Department by the state government," said officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a five-member committee to vacate the Samajwadi Party Office in Rampur and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's School. In 2007, during the Samajwadi Party regime, the office of the District School Inspector and Basic Education Officer in Rampur, situated within Murtaza Higher Secondary School, was leased to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust for a duration of 30 years. According to the ruling BJP, rather than following the prescribed procedure of leasing it at an annual premium rate of Rs 100, as stipulated by the Government Grant Act, the then government decided to lease it out to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust Rampur for the same 30-year period, but at an annual rent of Rs 100. 'Hamara Encounter Ho Sakta Hai': Azam Khan Claims Threat to His Life, Says He Might Be Killed in Police Shootout (Watch Video)

The UP Cabinet had recently cancelled this lease. After the cancellation of the lease, the government is now taking this land back. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, decided to take back the building and land of Murtaza Higher Secondary School, given on lease by the Secondary Education Department to Maulana Mohammad Jauhar Trust in Rampur. The Yogi administration took action against the Jauhar Trust and reclaimed the land for violating the conditions of the lease agreement. It is noteworthy that the land had been leased out to the Trust for 30 years. Fake Birth Certificate Case: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, His Wife And Son Convicted, Get 7-Year Jail

In connection with the violation of the terms of the lease deed related to the land given to Jauhar Trust, District Magistrate Rampur formed a four-member inquiry committee. After reviewing the report sent by this committee following an investigation, the government decided to reclaim the land and building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)