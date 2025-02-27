Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Greater Noida police arrested a notorious criminal on Wednesday after an exchange of fire. The criminal had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him.

Greater Noida ADCP Ashok Kumar said, "Dadri police have arrested Sonu alias Nizam Mehar alias Mehruddin. He has a bounty of Rs. 50,000 on him, and he is a resident of Baghpat. He has been arrested by the police during an encounter."

He further said, "There was information that he was going to come to this area, so the police trapped him. He fired at the police; he was shot in the leg during crossfire."

He added that police recovered a bike, a pistol, and cartridges from him.

"In 2022, along with 8 other friends, he looted a truck which contained steel materials. Since then he was absconding. After registering charges against him he would be sent to jail. He will be remanded for the previous crimes," he further said. (ANI)

