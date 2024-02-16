Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Final preparations are underway for the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) by the Yogi government, marking a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape. This mega event, aimed at implementing investments of Rs 10 lakh crores, will witness the presence of prominent industrialists from India and abroad. On the other hand, on February 19, GBC will also be organized in all 75 districts of UP, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Scheduled from February 19 to 21 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the GBC will witness the esteemed presence of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. The district magistrates will play a crucial role in organizing the event in the districts.

Also Read | Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Deployed at Shambhu Border in View of Ongoing Farmers' Protest, Dies.

"Through the Ground Breaking Ceremony, a total of 14,537 projects with an investment of Rs 10 lakh, 15 thousand, and 583 crores are fully prepared to be implemented in the state. This includes 300 projects with an investment of Rs 500 crores, 895 projects with an investment ranging from Rs 100 to 500 crores, 4,577 initiatives with investments ranging from Rs 10 to 100 crores, and the majority being 8,735 projects with an investment of Rs 1 to 10 crores. After the implementation of all these projects, more than 34 lakh jobs will be generated," the Chief Minister's office said.

GBC@IV is poised not only to expedite industrial growth across the entire state but also to inject fresh momentum into industrial development within every district.

Also Read | Arms Loot Case in Manipur: Seven Rifles Personnel Suspended in Imphal; Internet Suspended in Churachandpur.

CM Yogi has directed that during the district-level Ground Breaking Ceremony events, exhibitions showcasing the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative be set up. Additionally, the ground verification for ready projects for GBC@IV should be completed with 100 per cent accuracy.

Additionally, presentations during the district events will offer glimpses of the evolving landscape of Uttar Pradesh, transforming into 'Udyam Pradesh,' before investors and local entrepreneurs. Moreover, the main program of GBC@IV in Lucknow will be broadcast live during the district events, ensuring widespread coverage.

The state government organized the UPGIS -2023 in February last year.

Prior to this summit, government ministers and officials initiated dialogues with industries through roadshows held in major global industrial hubs and metropolitan cities. As a result, the state has received investment proposals of approximately Rs 40 lakh crores in the past year. Improved law and order, new policies formulated for various sectors, enhanced transport connectivity, and uninterrupted electricity supply have attracted industrialists from around the world to Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)