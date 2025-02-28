Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): An IT firm employee, Ma in Agra died by suicide after reportedly live-streaming on social media. An FIR registered at Sadar Bazaar Police Station, based on the deceased's father's complaint, mentioned strained relations between the man and his wife.

The deceased before taking his own life made a live video. In the video, the man blamed his wife for his suicide.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in UP: Tech Firm Employee Ends Life in Agra, Blames Wife in Video.

DCP Agra Suraj Rai said, "On February 27, 2025, through social media, a video came to our knowledge wherein a man was speaking live before dying by suicide. Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered under relevant sections in connection with a complaint...All facts and allegations will be investigated and action will be taken based on evidence."

The victim Manav Sharma, a resident of Defence Colony in Sadar area, was working as a recruitment manager in an IT firm.

Also Read | Thailand Criticized for Deporting 40 Uyghurs to China.

The deceased's father filed a complaint in Sadar police station in Agra.

The FIR stated, "The applicant Narendra Kumar Sharma is resident of Defence Colony, Police Station Sadar Bazar, Agra. The applicant's son Manav Sharma married a resident Agra, according to Hindu customs without dowry on January 1, 2024. Since the marriage, daughter-in-law Niketa did not behave well with the applicant's son and other family members. She used to get furious over small things and start fighting in the house."

The FIR further stated that Manav Sharma used to work in Mumbai, so he took his wife with him to Mumbai, where the wife used to allegedly fight with him every day and allegedly used to openly threaten the applicant's son that she would die by suicide and get him trapped in a case.

"The applicant's son, being harassed and troubled, spoke about the activities of the daughter-in-law several times on the phone, then the applicant explained to him that the marriage has just taken place and everything would be fine," the FIR further said.

The applicant said that there was no improvement in the behavior of daughter-in-law and she allegedly kept harassing his son mentally while living with him, due to which the applicant's son became a victim of depression.

"The applicant's son came to Agra from Mumbai with his wife on February 23, 2025 and on the same date went to his wife's maternal home in Agra, where her family members humiliated him and instigated him to die by suicide. The applicant's son returned home feeling harassed. Manav died by suicide by hanging himself on February 24," the FIR added.

The applicant immediately informed the police and then took his son to Military Hospital, Agra for treatment where the doctors declared him dead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)