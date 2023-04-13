Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has sought permission from the court to interact separately with his lawyers regarding the ongoing cases.

He is set to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday.

Arguing on the old application, Ahmed's lawyers have said that he should be given an opportunity to speak in private.

On Wednesday, Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail for quizzing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 28, he was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case.

He has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners. (ANI)

