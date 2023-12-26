Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported, as per latest information available. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

