Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the wooden warehouse of a mill in the Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

Visuals show the wooden warehouse mill engulfed in fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The dousing work at the spot is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

