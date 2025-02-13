Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): The mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, are being taken for last rites in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

His last rites would be performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya according to the rituals of the Ramanandi sect. Das will be given Jal Samadhi. Before that, his body will be taken to Hanumangarhi temple.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Road Accident: 4 Labourers Dead, 16 Injured as Van Overturn in Uttar Pradesh.

A large crowd of saints and citizens participated in the last journey of the chief priest of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das were brought to his ashram, Satya Dham Gopal Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Rajat Kumar, Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Life, Attempts Suicide With Girlfriend After Families Oppose Their Relationship Over Caste Differences; She Dies.

Acharya Satyendra Das passed away on Wednesday morning at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

He was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow, in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi stated that his demise is "extremely sad" and an "irreparable loss" to the spiritual world.

Taking to social media post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post reads.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das.

"Ayodhya Dham's Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das has passed away. We are saddened. We pray to God to give him peace and give his followers the strength to bear this pain. All his life was spent at the feet of Ram Lalla. He was a pious soul..." Pathak told ANI.

Acharya Satyendra Das was a revered spiritual leader and the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Born and raised in a family of priests, Acharya Satyendra Das was trained in the traditional Vedic scriptures and rituals. He has spent decades serving as a priest at the temple in Ayodhya, earning the respect and admiration of devotees and fellow spiritual leaders alike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)