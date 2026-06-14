India News | Uttar Pradesh: One Killed, Another Injured in Firing over Cow Dung Dispute

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): One person was killed and another injured after firing broke out between two groups over a dispute related to cow dung in Kundarki area of Moradabad district, police said on Sunday.

Police officials visited the spot and have directed that a case be registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased.

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Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police, Satpal Antil, said that necessary legal action is being taken.

The matter is under investigation. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)