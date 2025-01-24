New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Uttar Pradesh was playing an important role in the economic, social, political and spiritual development of the country, as she greeted people on the state's formation day.

"I am confident that this state will continue to move forward on the path of overall development. I wish for the continued progress and happiness and prosperity of the hardworking and talented residents of Uttar Pradesh," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as United Provinces. On January 24, 1950, it was recognised as Uttar Pradesh.

"My heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Day. This state is playing an important role in the economic, social, political and spiritual development of the country," Murmu said.

