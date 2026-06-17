India News | Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Mishap in Budaun

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the mishap.

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In a post on X, the office of the Prime Minister of India wrote, "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi"

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2067189165973016792

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Six women lost their lives, and three others were injured after an e-rickshaw collided with a tractor in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, today. (ANI)

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