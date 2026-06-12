India News | Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrest Two Accused Involved in Stone Pelting Incident at Train on Which Mohan Bhagwat Was Travelling

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two out of three accused involved in the stone pelting incident at the Shatabdi Express, in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling on Friday.

The arrests were made with assistance of CCTV footage and the police are making efforts to apprehend the third accused.

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A stone-pelting incident occurred on the Swarna Shatabdi Express near Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, breaking the windowpane of an AC First Class coach . Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat was on board the train at the time, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the train was travelling from Kanpur to New Delhi, and no one was injured, the official added.

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Speaking to reporters, Additional Director General (ADG) (Agra Zone) SK Bhagwat said, "When the Swarna Shatabdi Express was passing through around 7:15 AM, in which Mohan Bhagwat was also travelling, someone threw a stone, breaking the windowpane of the AC First Class coach. The police are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the person who threw the stone. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out further interrogations to determine the circumstances and apprehend the responsible individual.

The police informed that a case would be registered, and immediate action would be taken against those involved.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Langh said, "At approximately 7:15 AM, near the border area of the South and Rasulpur police station jurisdictions, information was received that a train windowpane had been broken after a stone was thrown at it. No passengers were injured, and the train reached its destination safely."

The official added that they have detained one individual, and relevant details from the CCTV footage will be shared with teams.

"We are currently reviewing CCTV footage; the train was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi. We have detained one individual, and relevant details from the CCTV footage will be shared once our teams have completed further interrogation. A formal complaint is being obtained, a case will be registered, and immediate action will be taken against those involved," DSP Langh added.

When asked about Mohan Bhagwat's presence on the train, DSP Langh confirmed, "Yes, that information has been confirmed; the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and we will ensure a fair investigation and take action against anyone found to be involved."

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway. (ANI)

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