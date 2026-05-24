India News | Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Sees Rise in Dog, Monkey Bite Cases Amid Soaring Temperatures

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid rising temperatures and intensifying heatwave conditions, Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a surge in dog and monkey bite cases, with officials attributing the increase to heightened aggression among stray animals.

District Combined Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Rajendra Singh said the hospital has treated a large number of bite victims during the first 20 days of May.

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"From May 1 to May 20, 165 patients, including monkeys and dogs, have been treated, with 305 doses administered, including 20 doses of antiserum. The extreme heat is causing increased agitation and aggressive behaviour in animals, leading to a rise in street dog incidents. Preventive measures include avoiding animals and walking with a stick for protection. We have written to the Municipal Corporation to catch the dogs spotted in the hospital," he told ANI.

The development comes amid growing concern over repeated animal bite incidents in the district, where officials said around 15 to 25 patients are arriving daily at the District Combined Hospital for treatment and anti-rabies vaccination.

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Residents have also raised concerns over the increasing presence of stray dogs and monkeys in public areas, including hospital premises, despite ongoing municipal action.

Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari said efforts are underway to control the stray animal population through sterilisation drives, feeding zones and dog-catching operations.

"Look, regarding the street dogs--specifically all the dogs within our city limits--we are continuously taking action. You may have noticed that we have established feeding zones at various locations across the city; we have also initiated operations to catch these dogs. Furthermore, we have carried out sterilisation procedures. These operations were conducted in coordination with the Animal Husbandry Department. Although there is currently no provision for an ABC (Animal Birth Control) centre, we are in the process of establishing one; once operational, we will be able to take more systematic and comprehensive action through the ABC centre," he said.

"Wherever complaints are received from within the municipal area, a designated committee is dispatched. We have formed a team of 10 personnel for this purpose; the team visits the specific locations and carries out operations to catch the dogs," Tiwari added.

Sambhal District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said the administration is working under Supreme Court directives and may take strict measures where required.

"We have received very clear directives from the Supreme Court. We have now been authorised to take action--including culling, if necessary--against aggressive dogs and those suffering from incurable conditions. The first step will be to gather comprehensive information regarding these animals," he said.

He added that the administration will first conduct a detailed assessment of aggressive and dangerous animals in both urban and rural areas.

"We will conduct an assessment to determine the number of individuals--both within our city and in the surrounding rural areas--who are of a dangerous or aggressive disposition, and whose presence poses a significant threat to the local community. Based on the findings of this assessment and subsequent investigations, we will proceed with the necessary measures. Furthermore, we will focus our efforts on establishing shelter homes of limited capacity in every corner of the city, thereby ensuring that this system continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," Khandelwal added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to modify its November 2025 order directing the removal of stray dogs from public institutions such as hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations, citing the right of citizens to live without fear of dog attacks.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria observed that the right to life with dignity includes protection from such threats, and said the state "cannot remain a passive spectator." The court noted that children, elderly persons and travellers have increasingly fallen victim to dog bite incidents.

Reiterating its earlier directions, the apex court asked all states to strengthen the implementation of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) rules and ensure at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district, along with expansion based on population density.

It also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address stray cattle on highways and set up a monitoring mechanism, while asking states to comply with ABC and stray management measures.

The court ordered Chief Secretaries of states and the Union government to file compliance reports before August 7 before the High Courts, which will submit a consolidated report to the Supreme Court by November 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)