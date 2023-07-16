Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons, accused of smuggling contraband drugs, and seized around 100 kg of Ganja here, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, two persons, identified as Vir Singh and Yashpal Singh were arrested from Baberu police station limits. "Around 100 Kg of Ganja and Rs 25 lakh were recovered from their possession," they said.

Also Read | Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: More Like-Minded Parties to Attend Meet on July 17 and 18, Says JD-U Leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Apart from this, a truck, Aadhar card, a mobile phone, and other incriminating materials were seized.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles Seize Drugs, Foreign Cigarettes Valued at Rs 29.43 Crore in Mizoram, Six Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)