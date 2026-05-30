India News | Uttar Pradesh: Teen Stabbed to Death in Ghaziabad's Khoda Area; Accused Absconding

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A teen died after being stabbed by a youth in the Ghaziabad area under the Khoda police station limits, officials said.

Indirapuram ACP Abhishek Srivastava said on Friday, "On May 28th, at around 3.30 pm, information was received in the Khoda PS that a youth had been stabbed by another boy. Upon receiving this information, police immediately arrived at the scene and admitted the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. The child died during treatment. A written complaint has been received from the family, and the accused has been charged under relevant sections. Teams have been formed to search for the accused boy."

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Meanwhile, the victim's mother alleged that her son was lured before being attacked.

"On Eid, a boy named Arshad tricked my child into calling him. He was asked if he had ever seen a goat being slaughtered, to which he replied no. Then my child was stabbed... I want justice...," the deceased mother told ANI on Friday.

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Speaking emotionally about the incident and alleging police inaction, the deceased's mother said, "I was not at home; I was on duty. Someone called me and told me that my son had been stabbed. When I came, I saw my son's face at around 7 o'clock. After that, I did not get to see his face again for half a day. I want justice. The police are not doing anything; they are sleeping. If the police had acted in time, wouldn't they have been able to catch the person who stabbed my son at 1 o'clock? Wouldn't they have been able to catch him?"

Recounting what she saw after reaching the hospital, Sunita, the deceased's maternal aunt, said, "I went to the hospital first. I saw them there. They wanted to prove that first a goat was sacrificed and now, they would sacrifice a human. On the day of Bakra Eid, my child was called from home by deceit. Then he was asked how a goat is slaughtered. What do Hindu children know about such things? Our children have never seen bloodshed. What would they say? They would say they had never seen it. Then he was stabbed in the stomach, and his life ended there," She said.

Expressing anguish over the delay in justice and the lack of arrests, Sunita said, "It has been more than 24 hours, and justice has still not been delivered. No one has been arrested yet. Even after 24 hours, the administration is asking for more time. My brother's body is still lying in the hospital. The electricity has also been cut off so that we cannot protest or raise our voice for justice." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)