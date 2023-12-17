Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Three people have died and three were injured as a speeding truck rammed into a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Saturday night, police said.

"We received information that a truck had rammed into a tea stall. As per the information till now, three persons have died due to the incident and three are injured and undergoing treatment," Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said, speaking to reporters.

"The truck has a Jharkhand number plate. We have taken it into possession. We started relief work when we reached the spot. Relief and rescue work is going on," the Etawah SSP added.

Verma further said that the deceased have not been identified yet, adding that the truck driver has been arrested and was found to be drunk.

As per preliminary investigation, the accident seems to have occurred due to the driver being in an inebriated state, he said, adding that an investigation is going on.

Etawah District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Rai said that the truck collided with a tea stall near Manikpur crossing.

"The truck has a Jharkhand number plate. It rammed into the shop. Three people are dead and three are injured and have been sent to the district hospital," Avnish Rai said.

"The truck has been removed from the site. After an investigation, we will know why the accident happened. It has been two and a half to two hours since the incident took place. The bodies have been recovered," the DM said. (ANI)

