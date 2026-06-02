India News | Uttar Pradesh: Three Dogs Killed in Ghaziabad Apartment Fire, Several Rescued

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of the SK Homes Avantika in Ghaziabad during the early hours of Tuesday, trapping several residents and killing three pet dogs due to severe smoke inhalation, officials said.

Emergency response teams rushed two fire tenders to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

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According to Rahul Pal, Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad, "On June 2, 2026, at around 3 AM past midnight, information was received. A fire broke out on the third floor of the Avantika building, leaving several people trapped inside. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene...

"Emergency operations were initiated immediately: the ground-level access was forced open to combat the fire, while ladders were deployed to rescue those trapped above. During the rescue efforts, it was discovered that three dogs died due to smoke inhalation," CFO added.

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The cause of the fire is being investigated, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in a residential building in the Surya Nagar area after an electric vehicle (EV) allegedly caught fire while being charged, officials said.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, the Vaishali Fire Station received an emergency call at around 2:24 am reporting a blaze at a building under the jurisdiction of Link Road Police Station.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2:24 AM, the Vaishali Fire Station received a report of a fire at a building located at S-70, Rampuri in the Surya Nagar area, within the jurisdiction of the Link Road Police Station.

"Initial reports indicated that 15 to 17 people were trapped inside the building at the time of the incident, prompting immediate deployment of fire tenders from Vaishali, along with additional support units."The report stated that 15 to 17 people were trapped inside. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched from Vaishali, supplemented by additional support units, bringing the total to four fire vehicles on the scene," he added.

Officials said the fire originated on the ground floor, where the electric vehicle was under charging at the time of the incident. Firefighting operations were launched immediately upon arrival to control the blaze and rescue occupants.

"Upon arrival, we observed a four-storey building (Ground + 3 floors) where the fire had originated on the ground floor from an electric vehicle that was being charged," Kumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)