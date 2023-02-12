Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that the State will have 21 airports in the coming times.

Scindia said this while addressing a special session on the topic 'Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities' at Bhardwaj Hall on the second day of 'UP Global Investors Summit-2023', on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development and NRI Minister Nand Gopal Nandi also attended the session.

"This land of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura has always shown a new path to India. Uttar Pradesh has always been and will continue to be a priority in the development of India. Uttar Pradesh has been rejuvenated under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Addressing the investors of the civil aviation sector, the Union Minister described Uttar Pradesh as "the most favourable destination for investment".

"The way the work has been done in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years, has surprised everyone. Be it road connectivity or civil aviation, Uttar Pradesh has made a big leap in every field. The state, which earlier had only two airports, has nine airports that are functional today while 10 new airports are being built. Apart from this, land survey work has started at 2 airports. Uttar Pradesh is going to become a state with 21 airports in the coming times," he said.

Scindia remarked that Uttar Pradesh has become the most preferred destination for investment in the civil aviation sector, pointing out that the country's airlines sector has been democratised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi said that the field of civil aviation in Uttar Pradesh has immense possibilities.

"In the coming times, there are going to be 21 airports in the state, out of which 16 will be domestic and 5 will be international. The dream of crores of people to fly in the sky has come true," Nandi said.

In a video message to the investors at the session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest example of good governance in the last six years.

"Following the Prime Minister's basic mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform, UP has today emerged as the leading state of the country in terms of ease of doing business. UP is also poised to become the second-largest economy of the country. UP is ready to accelerate India's growth. Come, welcome to the new Uttar Pradesh of new India," he said.

Three MoUs were exchanged during the session.

Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, SP Goyal, YIAPL Chairman Daniel Brichter, Air India Express CEO Alok Singh, former Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium and Vice President of European Investment Bank and Member of European Parliament Chris Peter, CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul, and Head of Operations, Akasa Air Neelu Khatri also expressed their views at the session.

Through video presentation, the investors were made aware of the immense possibilities in the civil aviation sector in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

