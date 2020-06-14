India News | Uttar Pradesh to Set Up Dedicated Team to Verify Teachers' Document at All Levels

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), June 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the setting up of a dedicated team to check the documents of teachers, across all levels, in the state and to take action against those whose records or certificates are found out to be fake.

Addressing a daily press briefing here, Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, said: "The Chief Minister has ordered setting up of a dedicated team to check the documents of all teachers in the state, be they in secondary education, higher or basic levels. Action will be taken against anyone whose documents are found out to be fake."

This comes after a woman named Anamika Shukla on Tuesday appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were "misused" to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools.

She came forward after an FIR was lodged against a teacher, Anamika Shukla, who had allegedly withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools. Shukla was allegedly working as a teacher in 25 schools for 13 months and was withdrawing salary from all of these.

The Additional Chief Secretary also said that the Chief Minister has given orders to link women to the livelihood mission for providing them with employment and self-employment opportunities.

He also reviewed the actions taken in each district during the Unlock phase of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary, informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stood at 60.72 per cent.

"In the past 24 hours, 499 new cases have come up. The state has 4,948 active cases while 8,268 people have been cured and discharged in the state so far. Recovery rate is above 60 per cent in the state, it is at 60.72 per cent currently. A total of 399 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection," Prasad said. (ANI)

