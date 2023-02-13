Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): In Meerut, a horrific incident came to light on Sunday night when a drunk container truck driver dragged a car.

According to Piyush Kumar, SP, "The incident was reported from Meerut under Pratappur Police Station near Shoplex mall at 9 am when a driver in an inebriated state was driving a container and dragged a car."

"The car was put in front of the container truck driver to stop him. But instead of stopping the truck, the driver dragged the car for a while, SP, Kumar added.

Kumar further stated, when the car was dragged no one was inside the vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

Police registered the case and arrested the truck driver.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on February 3, the motorist dragged the biker and the pillion rider for 4 kilometres before driving off, police said, adding that a search was underway to nab him.

Further, according to the police, the incident occurred Wednesday night in the Sector 62 area of Gurugram.

The youths, according to the police, were on their way home from work when a speeding four-wheeler came from behind and hit their two-wheeler.

In their complaint with the police, the youths alleged that they fell off their bike from the impact of hit and were dragged by the motorist for about 4km even as they were stuck to the front grill of the vehicle.

They further alleged that the person driving the vehicle was drunk and did not stop even after their bike got stuck under the four-wheeler.

They claimed that they kept on shouting but the motorist did not listen to them and kept on driving.

However, they did not suffer any major injuries in the incident.

They said they managed to take photographs of the scene and later shared the same with the police while lodging the complaint against the unidentified motorist.

Based on the complaint, police filed a case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

