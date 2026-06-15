India News | Uttar Pradesh: Yoga Week Begins at Namo Ghat in Varanasi Ahead of International Yoga Day

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Yoga Week began at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Monday under a public welfare campaign, marking the countdown to International Yoga Day on June 21.

The initiative also comes as part of commemorations marking twelve years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

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Several Uttar Pradesh ministers participated in the early morning campaign activities at the ghat, which witnessed yoga demonstrations and awareness programmes aimed at promoting healthy living.

State Minister Daya Shankar Mishra highlighted the global celebration of Yoga Day, expressing his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their role in establishing yoga on an international level.

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"This year marks the 12th International Yoga Day, and Yoga Week begins today. Yoga Week has commenced today, leading up to the mega-event on June 21, in which the entire world will participate. More than 177 countries across the globe are practising yoga today on the occasion of World Yoga Day. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister and the CM of Uttar Pradesh for establishing yoga on the global stage...today, the aim is to propagate and spread this discipline among the masses across the entire world," he told ANI.

Along with this, State Minister Hanshraj Vishwakarma underscored the importance of yoga in daily life and stressed maintaining a disciplined routine for better health and well-being.

"Today marks the 12th International Yoga Day, and I offer my best wishes to all of you. I earnestly pray to Maa Ganga to inspire everyone to practice yoga. Maintaining a healthy daily routine is essential for us to achieve anything in life, and that is my sincere wish for you all," he said.

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following the proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

This ushered in an era of holistic health revolution, in which attention was given to prevention rather than cure. Since its first edition in 2015, India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and UN agencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)