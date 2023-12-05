Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Yogi government has started the 'CM Fellowship Programme' in Aspirational Cities, also on the lines of the Aspirational Development Block.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Department of the state government launched online registration for the CM Fellowship Programme under the Aspirational City Scheme on December 4.

Also Read | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to start a development project like the Aspirational City Scheme, which provides an opportunity for the youth and other citizens to actively participate in the state's urban development, planning, management and monitoring.

Notably, the Yogi Cabinet recently approved the 'Aspirational City Plan' to create new employment opportunities while improving basic urban facilities as well as education, health and social infrastructure in 100 small cities with a population ranging from 20,000 to one lakh.

Also Read | Karnataka Warehouse Accident: Seven Workers From Bihar Dead, Rs Seven Lakh Compensation Each for Kin Announced.

CM Fellowship Programme is an important action plan under the Aspirational City Scheme of Uttar Pradesh, through which youth will be actively involved in urban development, planning, management and monitoring. This opportunity empowers citizens to contribute to independent thought, innovation and development.

Moreover, best-performing fellows may have the opportunity for placement in the government sector. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the CM Fellowship Programme serves as a path to eliminate the lack of enthusiasm and motivation among the youth. By providing a new opportunity for partnership and skill development, this initiative will play a significant role in the urban development of Uttar Pradesh.

The focus areas under the scheme will include Urban Infrastructure, Social Infrastructure, Urban Local Governance, Economic Opportunities, Climate and Disaster Resilience.

Notably, applicants can visit the official website of the Urban Development Department (http://anyurban.upsdc.gov.in/) to register online.

The eligibility criteria for the CM Fellowship Programme is that applicants must have a Bachelor's degree or higher qualification in the relevant field for the CM Fellowship Program.

The maximum age limit for applicants is 40 years. Additionally, they should be proficient in both Hindi and English.

Furthermore, applicants should have the ability to work on computers as well as information and communication technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)