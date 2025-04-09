Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Fifteen new inmates at Haridwar district jail in Uttarakhand were found HIV positive during a routine check-up, authorities said on Wednesday.

The routine health checks are part of standard procedures for all new entrants to the facility.

Haridwar Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said that on April 7, health check-ups, including HIV tests, were conducted for all new inmates.

"Whenever a new inmate enters the jail, a health check-up is conducted. HIV testing is also mandatory, and currently, we have about 15 inmates who are HIV positive," Arya told reporters.

Following the test results, the 15 HIV-positive prisoners are receiving proper medical care, he added.

Earlier in December 2024, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda inaugurated the World AIDS Day 2024 commemoration at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Auditorium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The Minister highlighted that India's sustained efforts have maintained a low HIV epidemic level over the years, with new infections in 2023 almost 44 per cent lower than in 2010, and AIDS-related deaths reduced by 79 per cent.

This year's theme, "Take the Rights Path," underscores the importance of ensuring equal rights, dignity, and access to healthcare for all, especially those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Reflecting this, Nadda emphasised the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of people with HIV/AIDS through legal protections, healthcare access, and societal reforms.

He said, "World AIDS Day is a moment to reiterate that we are all united in the fight against AIDS and to remember and honour those who have battled this disease and lost loved ones."

Nadda highlighted the ongoing Phase V of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme and the consistent efforts of NACO and State AIDS Control Societies in ensuring low epidemic levels. He reiterated that new HIV infections in 2023 were 44 per cent lower than in 2010, while AIDS-related deaths had fallen by 79 per cent.

The Minister outlined three key directives in the fight against AIDS. First, he stressed caution in preventing HIV/AIDS infections, noting that the virus can be transmitted through various means beyond sexual contact. Second, he advocated a healthy lifestyle, encompassing proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep, to prevent illnesses. Third, he urged increased awareness and efforts to combat stereotypes through village meetings, school programmes, and educational campaigns. He called on authorities to evaluate the effectiveness of AIDS control initiatives and address any shortcomings.

Nadda also emphasised the importance of treating HIV-positive individuals with empathy, stating that everyone has the right to a dignified life. He dispelled myths, asserting that HIV-positive individuals can live long and healthy lives and even have HIV-free children. He praised healthcare workers for their dedication and resilience despite constant exposure to infections, stressing the need to support them.

The Minister acknowledged India's progress in the fight against AIDS, from an era without treatment to becoming a global supplier of affordable HIV medicines. He noted that the Union government provides free medication for AIDS patients and highlighted India's leadership in producing effective treatments.

Nadda reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He stated that India has adopted the 90-90-90 target for combating AIDS--90 per cent case detection, 90 per cent antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage, and 90 per cent viral load suppression. This target has been updated to 95-95-95, with 81 per cent of cases identified, 88 per cent on ART, and 97 per cent achieving viral load suppression. (ANI)

