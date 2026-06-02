India News | Uttarakhand: Airport Authority of India (AAI) Team Manages Successful Operation of Emergency Medical Flight at Pantnagar Airport

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Pantnagar Airport successfully facilitated an emergency medical flight operation on Tuesday, ensuring the rapid and safe transfer of a patient requiring critical care. The mission was managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) team, who oversaw ground coordination and safety protocols to ensure a seamless process.

According to an official statement from Pantnagar Aiport, "a successful operation of an emergency medical flight was conducted at Pantnagar Airport. The mission was successfully completed by the Airport Authority of India team, ensuring swift coordination, security management, and the availability of necessary facilities."

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Earlier, in March, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off an Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) ambulance from the Sub-District Hospital in Tanakpur as part of the initiative aimed at providing better and faster healthcare services to the residents of Champawat district.

With the deployment of this advanced ambulance, patients in the region will now receive quicker and more sophisticated medical assistance during emergencies. The facility will significantly help in safely transporting critically ill patients to hospitals on time.

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The Chief Minister also inaugurated a modern Phacoemulsification machine at the Sub-District Hospital in Tanakpur. The installation of this advanced equipment will enable the treatment of cataracts and other eye diseases using modern technology at the local level.

As a result, patients will no longer need to travel to other districts for treatment, and elderly patients, as well as others suffering from eye ailments, will particularly benefit.

The ACLS ambulance has been provided by Bahl Paper Mills Limited, Kashipur, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, a release said. The ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving equipment capable of providing immediate medical assistance in cases of serious heart conditions, accidents, and other emergency situations.

During the visit, Dhami also inspected the newly installed dialysis machine in the hospital and took detailed information from doctors regarding its functioning.

The Chief Minister sought feedback regarding the availability of medicines, healthcare services, and treatment facilities in the hospital.

He directed medical officials to ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives quality healthcare services, prompt treatment, and compassionate care. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)