Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Friday opened transportation on a 200-feet bailey bridge built in place of the 90m-long bridge that was washed away on February 7 in Raini village in Uttarakhand to re-establish connectivity with other villages.

The bridge was opened for transportation at 2 pm.

Chief Engineer of Border Roads Organisation AS Rathore informed that the construction of the bridge has been done with innovative methods and it has been completed in a record time of eight days.

The rivers Dhauli Ganga and Rishiganga are found in the Raini area of Chamoli district in the state. The rivers overflowed as soon as the glacier broke on February 7.

Along with water, there was a huge amount of rock debris. Flowing at a high speed, this inundation wreaked havoc and ruined everything that came in the way, including the bailey bridge that connected Raini to other villages.

Over 70 people had lost their lives in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident. (ANI)

