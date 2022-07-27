Haridwar, Jul 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old army jawan who was part of a group of kanwariyas from Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly by another group from Haryana here, police said on Wednesday, adding six persons were arrested.

Kartik, a jawan from the Jat regiment of the Indian Army, succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident and booked under different sections of the IPC, he said.

According to police, Kartik was attacked with batons and iron rods by the kanwariyas from Haryana when the two groups riding motorcycles were racing with each other and he drove past them. Angry with Kartik over this, the kanwariyas from Haryana thrashed him brutally, police said, adding that the army jawan was on leave.

Kartik hailed from Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar district and was returning from Haridwar after collecting Ganga water along with other members of his group when the incident occurred on Tuesday, Dobhal said.

Police identified the arrested persons as Sundar (38), Rahul (20), Sachin (25), Akash (21), Pankaj (22) and Rinku (24). All of them are from Chulkana village in Haryana's Panipat district, the SP (rural) said.

A search is on to nab the other accused, he said.

