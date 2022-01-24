Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from Ramnagar.

The Central Election Committee of Congress held its meeting today and announced candidates for 11 seats for the Uttarakhand polls. Harish Rawat has been given the ticket from Ramnagar.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Transferred Rs 12 Crore From 100 Different Bank Accounts of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank in Hyderabad.

Harish Rawat had earlier contested from two assembly seats in the last assembly polls and had lost both. Ramnagar has been his paternal place. He has done his schooling from there and Ramnagar has been the place for Rawat before he started his political journey.

Among the 11 candidates, there are three women. Interestingly, the party fielded Anukriti Gusian Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat from the Landsdowne seat. Harak Singh Rawat recently rejoined the Congress party leaving BJP.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2022: Warli Art of Maharashtra To Be Proudly Displayed at R-Day in New Delhi.

The party fielded Suryakant Dhasmana from Dehradun Cantt and Mohit Uniyal from Doiwala constituency. Jayendra Chand Ramola has been given the ticket from Rishikesh. Subhash Chaudhary will contest from Khanpur and Dr Antriksh Saini from Laksar.

In the Jwalapur and Jhabrera, where the seats are reserved for the SC candidates, Congress fielded Barkha Rani and Virender Kumar Jati respectively.

Sandhya Dalakoti and Mahendra Pal Singh will contest from Lalkuwa and Kaladhungi constituencies.

The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last Assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state's 70 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)