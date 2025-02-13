Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Australian tunnel expert Professor Arnold Dix met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, presenting him with a book about the Silkyara rescue operation, titled "The Promise."

In addition, CM Dhami sanctioned several financial allocations for infrastructure and development projects across Uttarakhand, including road construction, religious site development, and university staff benefits, according to an official statement.

A sum of Rs 65.10 lakh has been approved for the construction of a link road from Dolma to Birthi Tarali for the Pithoragarh Assembly Constituency. Additionally, Rs 39.06 lakh has been sanctioned for the development of the Shiv Mandir Mela Sthal in Gram Sabha Nirtoli under the Dharchula Assembly Constituency.

For the financial year 2024-25, the Chief Minister has also approved Rs 35.784 lakh for constructing a CC road from Nirtoli Public Works Department Guest House to Burani in Pithoragarh. Another Rs 66.82 lakh has been sanctioned for unspecified development works, with Rs 40.092 lakh set aside under this allocation.

In a major boost to university staff welfare, Dhami approved Rs 6.40 crore for the interest accrued on General Provident Fund (GPF) deposits of teachers and non-teaching staff at Kumaon University.

Further, under the scheme for constructing office buildings for urban local bodies lacking permanent facilities, the government has sanctioned Rs 195.64 lakh for Nagar Panchayat Shaktigarh and Lalpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, along with an additional allocation of Rs 117.38 lakh. (ANI)

