Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Body of one more person missing in the avalanche that hit near Mana village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 28 has been recovered by the Army, an official said on Sunday.

With this the death toll in the avalanche has gone up to five and rescuers are continuing efforts to trace the remaining three missing individuals.

The body recovered today is being brought to Mana post as per PRO (Defence), Dehradun.

The search and rescue operation for the missing workers is ongoing, with multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, working collaboratively to provide assistance, Uttarakhand chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this morning.

He added that ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilised to locate the missing workers.

He mentioned that weather conditions in the area are improving, but the possibility of avalanches remains high, prompting authorities to halt work in high-altitude areas as a precaution.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, said earlier today, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorised leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing..."

According to Indian Air Force officials, a Mi-17 helicopter airlifted the drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations today in the avalanche-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli since Saturday in the avalanche that happened at the BRO camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28. (ANI)

