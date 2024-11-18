Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been closed for winter on Sunday at 9:07 PM.

On the occasion of closing of the doors of Badrinath Dham, Badrinath temple was decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers. The entire Badrinath Dham reverberated with the devotional tunes of the Garhwal Scout band in the Singh Dwar complex of Shri Badrinath Dham.

Shri Badrinath Dham reverberated with the proclamation of Jai Badri Vishal. With the closing of the doors of Badrinath, this year's Chardham Yatra has also come to an end.

Earlier in the day, the Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari visited the Badrinath Dham to review the arrangements for the closure of the temple.

The DM visited Badrinath like other devotees. Along with this, he praised the 'environmental' friends, police force, ITBP, and temple committee officers and employees in the premises of Badrinath temple who remained engaged in the security arrangements of the devotees during the entire journey.

"People have already done darshan before, and today too people are coming in large numbers. Today the doors will be closed by 9:07 PM. This time the yatra was very successful," said the DM.

Ahead of the closure of the doors of the Badrinath Dham, Lord Badri Vishal was decorated with flowers.

Earlier, the doors of the revered Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The doors were closed with Vedic rituals and religious traditions amidst the chanting of Om Namah Shivay, Jai Baba Kedar, and the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band.

Notably, the doors of Gangotri Dham were closed for winter on November 2; the holy Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman temple were closed on October 10.

Meanwhile, he doors of the second Kedar Madmaheshwar Ji will be closing on November 20. (ANI)

