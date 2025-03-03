Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Uttarakhand cabinet on Monday approved the new Excise Policy 2025, according to a release.

A statement from the release said that the state's new Excise Policy 2025 has decided to close liquor licenses near religious places, considering their importance.

Furthermore, keeping public sensitivities paramount, more control will be exercised over the sale of liquor. Sub-shops and the metro liquor sales system have been abolished.

In the new Excise Policy, if a shop charges more than MRP, the license can be canceled. MRP will also apply to departmental stores, which will protect consumers' interests.

Excise revenue has increased significantly in the state in the last two years.

A revenue target of Rs 5,060 crore has been set for the financial year 2025-26.

In the financial year 2023-24, a revenue of Rs 4,038.69 crore was earned against the target of Rs 4,000 crore.

In the financial year 2024-25, about Rs 4,000 crore has been received so far against the target of Rs 4,439 crore.

