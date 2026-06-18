India News | Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Proposal for 'fully Literate', New Welfare Schemes for State

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday cleared a series of welfare measures, including a new pilot project to boost dairy production through advanced embryo transfer technology.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and prescribed literacy benchmarks, the Cabinet approved a proposal to declare Uttarakhand a 'Fully Literate State'.

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According to the release, the Cabinet approved a pilot project aimed at improving cattle breeds through embryo transfer technology to produce purebred animals and enhance milk production. The Animal Husbandry Department has proposed the project to rapidly develop high-genetic-quality livestock and increase dairy output across the state.

Providing details on the scope of the coverage, the release noted that the Cabinet approved a proposal under which the State Government will bear 20% of the insurance premium for horses and mules operating on the Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage routes, while owners will pay the remaining 80%. Approximately 15,000 registered equines will be covered during the 2026 Yatra season. Out of the total estimated premium of ₹525 lakh, the government will contribute ₹105 lakh.

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The release further stated that the Cabinet has decided to provide a one-time relaxation to candidates claiming the 10% horizontal reservation available to identified Uttarakhand Statehood Movement activists and their dependents. Candidates who submitted the prescribed reservation certificate after the application deadline but before document verification in the three UKSSSC recruitment examinations conducted in 2024 will be allowed to present their certificates during document verification.

In view of the sharp increase in bitumen prices due to rising global crude oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, the Cabinet approved issuing guidelines for price adjustment in ongoing bitumen-related contracts executed before April 1, 2026. The adjustment will apply to pending bitumen work between May 1 and June 30, 2026.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Excise Policy Rules for 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28. The decision includes incorporating cess into VAT calculations under the VAT Act, 2005, and removing duplication of hologram charges appearing in the policy notification, the release noted.

Under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), the Cabinet approved the creation of five specialist positions for operating the Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) Machine at the Aroma Plant Centre, Selaqui. The machine will be used to detect adulteration in aromatic oils and products and certify the authenticity of natural and synthetic products, thereby boosting exports.

To promote Uttarakhand as a global tourism destination, the Cabinet approved the selection of an experienced agency through a single-source process for organising the International Himalayan Car Rally. The event aims to attract more than 120 participants, including international competitors and national rally championship entrants.

Following directions issued by the Uttarakhand High Court and the Supreme Court, the Cabinet approved changing the eligibility cut-off date for extending "equal pay for equal work" benefits to personnel engaged through UPNL from November 12, 2018, to October 15, 2024.

The release stated that the Cabinet also approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Prison (Amendment) Rules, 2026, in compliance with Supreme Court directives. The amendments revise provisions relating to habitual offenders within the prison administration framework.

The Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Jailor Subordinate (Gazetted) Service Rules, 2026. The new rules establish a separate service framework for jailors in the state, replacing the adapted provisions inherited from Uttar Pradesh.

The release stated that amendments to the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Regulations, 2026, were approved. The changes are intended to strengthen the functioning of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Council in matters related to recognition of Sanskrit schools, curriculum development, and examinations.

The release stated that financial assistance from the State Government to the Health Department for clearing pending payments to hospitals under the State Government Health Scheme (Golden Card) has been approved. (ANI)

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