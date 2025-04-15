Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting of the Secretary Committee in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed that from May 1, 2025, arrangements should be made to ensure that the attendance of officers and employees in all departments is done through biometrics.

If biometric machines are not installed in the department or are not sufficient in number, then necessary preparations should be completed in time for this. If there is any deficiency in the previously installed biometric machines, then it should be rectifiedm, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said during the meeting.

According to a release, he directed all the departments to prepare a list of necessary, important and priority schemes in public interest and state interest so that funds could be arranged for these schemes in the wider public interest and appropriate action can be taken for their approval. Instructions were given to provide the list of these schemes to the Planning Department and a copy to the Chief Secretary's Office.

"The projects costing more than one crore should be reviewed through the PM Gatishakti Portal. For this, all the departments were instructed to make necessary preparations. In future, the EFC PM chaired by the Chief Secretary will be done through the Gatishakti portal. Departmental secretaries were also instructed to get the departmental EFC PM done through the Gatishakti portal," Bardhan said during the meeting.

Also, he instructed to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by all the departments in the form of e-DPR. He said that this will speed up the implementation of schemes. Work is being done to prepare e-DPR in some states. Instructions were given to study it through NIC and make proper arrangements for preparing e-DPR for projects in future.

In the meeting, all the departmental secretaries were instructed to conduct a detailed inspection of the sections at least once a year in line with the instructions given earlier by the Secretariat Administration Department. Instructions were given to conduct similar inspections to Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and Under Secretaries as per the roster.

In the meeting, all the officers were instructed to prepare an Annual Work Plan for various types of work related to their department so that all types of departmental work can be completed on time and delays can be avoided.

The Chief Secretary instructed all the departments to prepare a list of their assets and upload it on the portal created earlier for this purpose. A lot of work was done in this regard earlier and many departments had uploaded the list of their departmental assets on Government Assets Inventory. Again, all the departments were instructed to upload the list of their assets on this portal.

All India Service officers must provide details of immovable property while giving details about the annual confidential entry, the release said. During the meeting, it was brought to the notice that many departmental officers are not providing their annual immovable property details to their departments on time.

Instructions were given to make arrangements to make it mandatory to declare the details of immovable property while giving details about the annual confidential report. At the time of promotion, it will be seen whether the employee has submitted the details of immovable property or not.

The need for a state museum in Dehradun was stated in the meeting. Instructions were given to submit a proposal for this. Instructions were given to prepare an action plan for maximum use of the Himalayan Cultural Centre located in Kolagarh. Instructions were given to make various types of cultural groups registered in the Culture Department compete with each other and put them in categories A, B, C, etc., transparently and fairly so that they can be used as per requirement, the release said. (ANI)

