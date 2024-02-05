Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has given instructions to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department and the executing agency Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam to work seriously and promptly on the action plan to make Pithoragarh Medical College the ideal and best medical college in the state.

In the meeting of the EFC (Expenditure Finance Committee) of the revised project of Pithoragarh Medical College held at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan on Monday, Radha Raturi, while discussing in detail every point of its EFC, made it clear to the officials that Pithoragarh Medical College is an ambitious project of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Along with developing it as an ideal medical college of the state, it will also be linked to medical tourism.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 23-Year-Old Final Year MBBS Student Found Hanging in Hostel at Maulana Azad Medical College.

Chief Secretary further said that the project of Pithoragarh Medical College has been revised by the executing agency, Urrarakhand Peyjal Nigam, as per the standards of the National Medical Commission. The Chief Secretary has also given instructions for the construction of a night shelter in the Teaching Hospital of Pithoragarh Medical College.

Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam is working on a revised project worth Rs 768.89 crore for Pithoragarh Medical College. This project has been revised by the Peyjal Nigam as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission and Indian Public Health Standards. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Eye in Brutal Assault in Jamui After Row Erupts Over Child Picking Up Cauliflower From Agricultural Field.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)