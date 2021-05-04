Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): A cloudburst in the Binsar hill area of Chamoli district on Tuesday left a major destruction in the market even as several shops remained buried under the debris.

The District Magistrate has directed Chamoli officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people, infomed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

"The state government will ensure proper treatment of the injured and complete arrangement of food and shelter for the homeless. We are assessing the loss and will provide permissible assistance to the affected people at the earliest," Rawat said in a tweet.

A man and his two children were rescued from the debris. Local officials and State Disaster Response Fund personnel are at the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, at around 8 pm today, the water level rose in the Tapovan area's Rishiganga due to which officials halted operations of the ongoing NTPC project.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said the villagers residing nearby were cautioned to stay out of water. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)