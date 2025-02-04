Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given the green light for the installation of 500 solar streets in disaster-prone and rural areas, including Khair Mansingh, Dron Dwara, Theva Maldevta, Asthal, and Akhandwali Bhilang, with a budget of Rs. 28.69 lakh, on Tuesday. This initiative is expected to provide a major boost to the state's renewable energy sector.

In a significant push for state-wide development, Chief Minister Dhami has approved several projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure, tourism, and community development. The Chief Minister has approved Rs. 99.99 lakh for whitewashing, painting, and repair works at Gurunanak Public Inter College in Dehradun, according to an official press release.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has given his nod for the construction of a 50 KL capacity reservoir for the Eco Task Force Garhwal Rifle Headquarters in Dehradun, with an approved budget of Rs. 8.11 lakh to enhance the state's water conservation efforts.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs. 23.97 lakh for the beautification of Devi Mandir and Shiv Mandir in Gram Sabha Kushiya Choun Malla. This initiative is aimed at promoting tourism and preserving the state's cultural heritage, added the release.

Other projects that have received the Chief Minister's approval include the construction of a connecting road from Kholi to Dhandli, with an approved budget of Rs. 38.826 lahks, and the beautification of Maa Bhagwati Mandir Chami Bhaiskot, with an allocated budget of Rs. 47.00 lahks.

CM Dhami has also given his nod for the development and beautification construction work of Guru Gorakhnath Mandir Mela Sthal, with an approved budget of Rs. 48.798 lahks, and the construction of a trekking/footpath from Gram Panchayat Bauna to Dharitidhar Kulka, with an allocated budget of Rs. 75.47 lahks.

As per the release, other notable projects include the construction of a pedestrian horse path from Mandakini Bridge to village Sama Rapti, with an approved budget of Rs. 44.772 lahks, and the development of Maa Nanda Sunda Temple Udyamsthal from a tourism and religious perspective, with an allocated budget of Rs. 45.00 lahks.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs. 36.85 lakh for the beautification of Someshwar temple. With these approvals, the state government has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing infrastructure, promoting tourism, and improving community development in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

