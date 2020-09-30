Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday approved the proposal regarding the termination of 81 medical officers in the state who were on unauthorised leave from the service.

As per the Chief Minister's office, on the directions of Rawat, the proposal will be further sent to the state's Public Service Commission for approval.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped by 3 in Marugarh.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand capped the rates of Rapid Antigen test price for private labs at Rs 719. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)