Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Uttarakhand Tribal Festival organised by the State Tribal Research Institute at Parade Ground Dehradun on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured folk singers Narendra Singh Negi and Kishan Mahipal with the Uttarakhand Adi Gaurav Samman Award - 2025.

The Chief Minister announced the approval of the structure of Tribal Research Institute for its successful operation and to provide an amount of Rs one crore per year for the operation of the Chief Minister Janjati Rojgar Utkarsh Yojana to make tribal youth self-reliant and work towards employment. The Chief Minister also visited stalls based on products made by various tribal societies across the country.

He also watched a short film based on the work done by the Tribal Research Institute.

The Chief Minister said that the Tribal Festival is a celebration of the preservation and promotion of the cultural splendour and tribal traditions of the state and an effort to keep the tribal traditions alive.

Such events give us an opportunity to see, understand and take inspiration from the rich traditions of the tribal society. He said that the land of Uttarakhand is known for its rich cultural heritage along with natural beauty.

Tharu, Bhotiya, Jaunsari Raji and Buksa tribes reside in our state, whose traditions, folk arts, handicrafts, folk songs, dances and food give a unique identity to our culture.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working towards the welfare of the tribal and tribal community of Uttarakhand and improving their standard of living. 128 tribal villages of Uttarakhand have been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan.

The development of basic facilities is being promoted in the selected villages. Four Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools are being run in Kalsi, Mehravana, Bajpur and Khatima in the state, in which free education and hostel facilities are provided to the students of the tribal community.

Scholarships are being provided to the children of tribal society from primary level to postgraduate level. At present, 16 government Ashram Schools are being run by the government for their educational upliftment and development. Three ITI institutes are being run in the state to provide technical education to educated unemployed tribal youth. Free coaching has also been arranged for the preparation of competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister said that the tribes also contribute significantly to the inspiration of living life in harmony with nature, environmental protection, biodiversity and traditional medical practices.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, historic steps are being taken for the upliftment of the tribal society in the country.

The Prime Minister decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day, due to which the culture and contribution of the tribal society have been respected in the entire country.

The lost glory of ancient traditions is also being re-established under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, new experiments are being done on the ground for the overall development of the tribal society.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Budget given for the development of tribal society has been increased three times.

Work is being done to connect the tribal society to the mainstream through Eklavya Model School, Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan, Van Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Janjati Vikas Mission, and various animal husbandry and agriculture-related schemes.

He said that taking inspiration from Lord Birsa Munda, the state government is also working to preserve the cultural values and demography of Uttarakhand. The state has implemented a strict anti-conversion law and the first Uniform Civil Code law in the country. All the people of tribal society have been excluded from UCC. (ANI)

